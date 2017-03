× Police investigating two injured women in Boone County Barn

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – According to police, officers in Boone County are investigating two injured women found in a barn around 6:00 p.m.

The person that called 911 reportedly said there was a possible homicide at the residence.

Both women were still alive when police arrived.

Police say this is an elderly woman and her caregiver.

This story will be updated as we receive more details.