Woman warns others after threatening phone calls

MARION, Ind. -- A Marion, Ind. woman is warning others after she received threatening phone calls twice a day for a week.

Kay Bailey is in her 60's, retired, and apparently a target for people who want her money.

"I started getting these phone calls every day," Bailey said.

The callers, who sounded like they were American, told her she owed $590 on an old Pay Day loan. They had some of her personal information, including the last four digits of her social security number and her old workplace, so she didn't just hang up.

Pretty quickly though, Bailey said the calls became aggressive.

"(They said) they (were) going to come in and arrest me, they (were) going to take my house, my car, and everything else away from me," Bailey said.

Eventually, she decided to go her bank in Anderson, Old National Bank.

"By the time I got to the bank, I was crying," Bailey said.

The managers at the bank called the number back and tried to speak with the person on the other line, who claimed he couldn't talk to them if they weren't lawyers. The managers confirmed to Bailey that she did not owe any money.

An Old National Bank spokesperson said they were proud of their managers' ability to offer Bailey help and keep her from losing money.

FOX59 called the number ourselves, and a man who said his name was Tim picked up the phone and identified the business as NP Group.

The man denied anyone had harassed or threatened Bailey with jail, and refused to answer questions about the company and how it operates, instead hanging up on us.

The BBB lists NP Group as National Principal Group out of New York. It has given the company an "F" rating for failing to prove they are a licensed collection agency.

Bailey said she wanted to get the word out so that this doesn't happen to someone else who is more vulnerable and doesn't know what to do.

"We've got to help, and if this is the only way I’m going to help, I’m going to," Bailey said.

If you get a suspicious call like this or a caller threatens you with jail, you should hang up immediately. You can also report a caller to the BBB or Indiana Attorney General at the link here.