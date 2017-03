Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you want to check out some cool stunts performed on two wheels, the Spring Expo at the Bicycle Garage Indy is the place to be this weekend.

Daredevil and record-breaking cyclist Jeff Lenosky is in town to perform at the event all weekend - he stopped by our studios to tell us more about the expo, and what he's been up to.

If you want to find out more about the Spring Expo at the Bicycle Garage Indy, click here.