Brewer’s buzzer-beater sends Ben Davis to first state title game in 21 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the game tied at 71 and just two seconds on the clock, Ben Davis put their State Finals hopes in Josh Brewer’s steady hands. The junior forward sunk a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the Giants to their first state championship game in 21 years in dramatic fashion, with a 74-71 win over Castle in the Class 4A semistate at Seymour. Brewer was instantly swallowed into a see of teammates and fans who rushed the court after the dramatic finale.

Brewer scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, with the game-clinching shot to send veteran head coach Mark James to his first state finals appearance in 35 years of coaching.

The last time Ben Davis appeared in the state championship game since 1996 when the Giants won their second of back-to-back state titles.

The Giants will face Fort Wayne North in the 4A State Championship game on March 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.