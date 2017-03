Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Brickworld, the popular expo featuring all things LEGO, is back at the State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Mark Peterson, one of the builders you can see at the expo, stopped by our studio to tell us more about what to expect.

If you're interested in attending, Brickworld will take place at the Elements Financial Blue Ribbob Pavillion at the State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.