× Cloudy and cool Saturday before sunshine returns Sunday

Happy Saturday! It is a cloudy start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. The clouds will be with us all day helping to keep temperatures down a bit, only reaching the lower 40s.

A disturbance moving through the Great Lakes could cause a few snowflakes this morning, mainly northeast of the city.

The same system could also produce a few light rain showers during the afternoon. These will be very hit and miss with most of the state remaining dry.

Sunday begins with a little fog in the morning and a sunnier afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures warm back up to seasonal averages in the lower 50s. The work week starts off mild and soggy at times.