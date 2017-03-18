× Dry with some sunshine Sunday but an active pattern is ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! We’ve had a cloudy sky today with temperatures in the 40s. Today marked the 9th-straight day of below-average temperatures in Indy. Aside from a few sprinkles this evening, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Overnight, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with a low near 30 degrees and light northwest wind.

Sunday will bring some clouds in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon and highs go up to the low 50s. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south and be light throughout the day.

An active weather pattern is ahead as the jet stream continues to buckle. Low pressure systems will move into central Indiana, giving us multiple chances of rain or t-storms through the next seven days.

Spring officially arrives Monday and highs will be near 60 degrees. Monday will also bring scattered showers and possible t-storms as a cold front pushes through in the evening. It will turn slightly cooler for Tuesday with scattered showers.

Wednesday looks to be dry but cooler with highs in the mid-40s.

A stronger low-pressure system arrives by the end of the week and will bring a chance of t-storms, windy and warm conditions to the area to round out the work week. –Danielle Dozier