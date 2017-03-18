Neighborhood nonprofit battling heroin epidemic seeing progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A group of residents who started a non-profit in their neighborhood to battle the heroin epidemic say they are starting to see progress.

“I do feel like we are making a difference and I’m the biggest critic," Ravenswood Hope President Kenny Mcree said. "I probably couldn’t have said that a couple months ago, but I feel like now we are.”

Mcree and dozens of other neighbors gathered Saturday afternoon to let residents know about resources and support groups available for addicts and their families. After a short presentation, the group marched through the Ravenswood Neighborhood, just north of Broadripple, chanting, "down with dope, up with hope."

“It’s really eye opening when you have to bury your child so we have come together to do something about it and all aspects of it," Mcree said.

Mcree started Ravenswood Hope about a year ago after several young people in the neighborhood died from drug overdoses.

“It destroys. It doesn’t tear apart. It destroys," he said.

The group has grown throughout this last year and now offers support groups for addicts and their families. They plan to start offering services in Fountain Square and hope to expand to other Indy neighborhoods in 2017.

"When (addiction) is in a family the entire family is addicted," Mcree said. "The whole family is sick in one way or another so they all need releases, they all need help and they all need healing."