Notre Dame loses to West Virginia 83-71 ,fails to make Sweet Sixteen for third consecutive year

BUFFALO, NY – Notre Dame failed to make the Sweet Sixteen for the third year in a row, losing … to West Virginia Saturday.

Jevon Carter was too much for the Irish, as he dropped 22 points for West Virginia. Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson led the way with 27 points and 8 rebounds.

This would of been Notre Dame’s third consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance if they would of pulled out the win.