Shooting reported near Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating a shooting that sent two to the hospital late Saturday night.

At approximately 12:21 a.m., Muncie police were called to the 600 block of W. Queen Street near Ball State University’s campus on reports of a shooting.

Police say two victims were sent to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who, according to a Ball State emergency notification alert to students and faculty, was “a black male wearing all red.”

Another alert stated that the suspect left the area in “an older model red Ford Explorer XL.”

The investigation is ongoing.