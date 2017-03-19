× Apartment fire near west side damages units

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities responded to an apartment fire on the west side.

Around 1 a.m., authorities arrived on-scene at the Wyckford Commons Apartments. Flames were coming out of a window on the second floor.

They say the fire started in one of the upstairs apartments, and there was no working smoke alarm in the apartment where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are eight units in the building, and six of those eight were occupied. Some residents were displaced due to the fire. Four of the units were affected by smoke and water damage. The total damage estimate is $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.