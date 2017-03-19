Blue Buffalo wet dog food recalled due to potential health risk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Blue Buffalo is recalling one of its wet dog food products due to a potential health risk.

The company says its “BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs” has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.

According to the FDA, dogs that ingest high levels of these hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

If dogs continue to eat the affected food, these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing. If these symptoms occur, owners are encouraged to contact a veterinarian immediately.

The FDA advised Blue Buffalo of a one consumer who reported symptoms in their dog, who has now fully recovered.

The UPC for the recalled product is 840243101153. Its best buy date is June 7, 2019. It was sold nationally through pet stores and online retailers.

No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.