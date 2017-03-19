× Colts hosting cheerleader auditions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Do you have what it takes to cheer on the Indianapolis Colts?

The audition process starts Sunday with an open call for cheerleaders at the Indiana Farm Bureau. Each woman will be taught a dance routine and perform it in a small group before a panel.

Many of the people auditioning have attended workshops and other prep classes. But come preliminary auditions at noon Sunday, both pre-registered and walk-ins are allowed to try to wow the judges with their dance and fitness.

By the end of the day Sunday, judges will whittle down the preliminary group to approximately 50 finalists. The finalists will endure a series of workshops over the next week leading up to the final audition Sunday, March 26th.

Sunday’s final showcase is open to the public and will be held at Hilbert Circle Theater. The 2017 Colts Cheerleaders will be announced at the end of the show.

Being a Colts Cheerleader is not a full time job. However, cheerleaders are compensated for all games, twice-weekly practices and all public appearances. The Colts organization encourages its cheerleaders to have full time jobs or be full time students.