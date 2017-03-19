× Colts sign linebacker Sean Spence as team retools defense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard added yet another piece to his retooling of the Indianapolis Colts defense by adding yet another linebacker.

The team has signed Sean Spence to a one-year, $3 million contract, according to ESPN.

Spence is the eighth veteran free agent signed since the NFL’s new league year began March 9. He’s the sixth defensive addition – the third from AFC South rival Tennessee – and the fourth linebacker.

The 5 foot 11, 231 pound Spence started six of 15 games with the Titans and generated 50 tackles and a career-high 3 sacks. He was a 2012 third-round pick of Pittsburgh who appeared in 31 games, 13 as a starter, with the Steelers.

Prior to acquiring Spence to bolster a defense that a year ago ranked 31st in the league, Ballard signed linebackers Jabaal Sheard (from New England), John Simon (Houston) and Barkevious Mingo (New England), nose tackle Al Woods (Tennessee) and end Margus Hunt (Tennessee).

The Colts’ free-agency haul also includes punter Jeff Locke and center/guard Brian Schwenke.

While adding from the outside, Ballard also has retained several Colts: tight end Jack Doyle, running back Robert Turbin and defensive back Darius Butler.