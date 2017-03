× IMPD investigating double shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the northeast side.

Officers were called the incident in the 9300 block of E. 43rd St. shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two people were shot. Both are awake and breathing.

