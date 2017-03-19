× IMPD off-duty officer involved in alcohol-related incident which damaged deputy’s vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Chief Brian Roach has been advised about an alcohol-related incident involving an off-duty officer in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

A sheriff’s deputy reportedly witnessed the officer allegedly attempt to assault a man in the 200 block of South Meridian Street late Friday night and utter a racial slur.

Instead, the officer swung and missed and then stumbled and struck his head, according to sources.

When the deputy responded and took the officer into custody, the man, with his badge in his hand, struck and damaged the hood of the deputy’s vehicle, resulting in an apology to MCSO by a top IMPD commander.

Sources indicate the officer was transported to Methodist Hospital for head injuries suffered during the incident.

Criminal charges including disorderly conduct, public intoxication and attempted battery may be considered by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

IMPD released the following statement to FOX59 regarding the incident:

“It has come to our attention that an off-duty IMPD officer had a verbal altercation with others and during the altercation, the off-duty officer fell and hit his head causing injury (alcohol is suspected). Deputies detained him, and while doing so he was banging on a deputy’s police car with his hand. Medical assistance was called because of blood coming from the off-duty officer’s head. Special Investigation Unit is now investigating the circumstances for any possible criminal violations along with a parallel Internal Affairs investigation for any departmental violations. Chief Roach will place the Officer on Administrative Leave, upon being medically cleared and pending the outcomes of both investigations.”

Last week, Chief Roach said he was “disappointed” in the drunk driving arrest of another veteran officer.

Lt. Steve King was found passed out in his vehicle in the middle of a north side street last Wednesday night.

A blood draw determined King’s blood alcohol level at .315%, more than four times the legal limit for driving. He was placed on leave with pay pending the filing of criminal charges and internal discipline.

Roach said a 30-day suspension without pay would be an appropriate penalty in the King case.