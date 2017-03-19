IN Focus: Carson sits on committee that will investigate Russian hacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and his colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee will conduct a long-awaited hearing on Russian interference on Monday, which is expected to include public testimony from FBI director James Comey.

In the video above, Carson discusses his hopes for the hearing and the investigation, as lawmakers also prepare to look into President Trump's unfounded claims that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

Among other topics, Carson is also asked about the health care debate, and the legal battle to stop the President's revised travel ban.