INDIANAPOLIS- How would the American Health Care Act impact the state of Indiana?

And what do the results of a new poll say about the country's views of the proposal?

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the latest poll from Fox News showing 35 percent of voters approve of the President's handling of the AHCA, while 55 percent disapprove.

https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/842138731196891136​