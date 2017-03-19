× Increasing sunshine through the day with seasonal temperatures

Happy Sunday! W have mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover will decrease through the day with lots of sunshine late this afternoon. Temperatures are also warming up a little, back to seasonal averages in the lower 50s.

Spring starts tomorrow at 6:29am and it will be soggy for some in the Hoosier state. A frontal boundary will cause showers and a few thunderstorms just in time for the morning commute Monday.

Rain becomes more scattered around lunchtime with a few lingering showers into the evening hours.

More rain is possible Tuesday with the front sitting south of the state. Cooler air arrives Wednesday as sunshine returns. We see temperatures climbing toward the end of the week as rain chances increase.