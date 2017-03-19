× Infant dies after car accident in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – An 11-month old boy is dead in Rochester after a fatal car accident Saturday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m., authorities responded to a two car crash on US 31 and SR 110. Upon arriving, they discovered a 2013 Ford Taurus that was hit by a 2011 Ford 350 truck. The 11-month old victim was identified as Julian Gonzalez, of Monterrey.

According to a police report, the driver of the Ford Taurus, driven by Brittany Gonzalez, was moving southbound on US 31 and attempted to make an eastbound turn onto SR 110.

She failed to yield and was hit by the Ford truck, driven by Ricardo Hernandez of Goshen.

The crash sent three to a South Bend hospital via helicopter; Brittany Gonzalez, Ivan Gonzalez, 21, and 2 year-old Isaac Davis. All had non-life threatening injuries.

The 11-month old was transported to a Plymouth hospital and died on the way.

The investigation is ongoing, but neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.