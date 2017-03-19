× Police investigating daughter that assaulted her mother with cheeseburger at east side McDonald’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – According to police, authorities are investigating an assault at an east side McDonald’s.

At around 12:20 p.m., police were called to McDonald’s near 21st and Shadeland Ave. on the east side on reports of a 39 year-old daughter assaulting her mother with a cheeseburger.

The mother is 60 and is being treated for minor injuries.

