Police: Woman arrested after driving under the influence to bond friend out of Indiana jail

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday night after she allegedly drove under the influence to bond her friend out of jail.

Police have not released the names of the woman facing the DUI charge or the friend. It’s also unclear at this time why the friend was arrested.

Authorities across the state have been cracking down on drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day weekend by ramping up patrols and setting up checkpoints.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than 10,200 people died from alcohol impaired crashes in 2015 and the chance of being in an alcohol impaired crash is one in three over the course of a lifetime.

Police are urging Hoosiers to make a plan, have a designated driver, call a car service or walk if they’ve been drinking. It could save a life.