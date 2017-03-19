× Raptors rout Pacers 116-91 in first meeting since playoffs

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points in three quarters, and all five Toronto starters were in double figures as the Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 116-91 on Sunday night.

DeRozan added four assists and three rebounds and was able to rest the entire fourth quarter as the Raptors cruised to their second straight victory. Serge Ibaka had 16 points, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 41-29.

Paul George had 18 points and Jeff Teague and Thaddeus Young added 16 apiece for the Pacers, who lost to Toronto for the eighth time in the last nine regular-season meetings.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Game 7 of last year’s first-round playoff series, which was won by Toronto. They face each other twice more over the next two weeks.