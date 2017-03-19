RECIPES: NOCO’s Vietnamese Meatballs
Recipe courtesy of NOCO Restaurant, Bloomington.
|Vietnamese Meatballs
|Special Notes: These can be cooked ahead of time and reheated on the grill or on a pan in the oven.
|Yield
|10 meatballs
|Portion Size
|1/4 C
|Amount
|Qty Of Me.
|Ingredient
|1
|#
|Ground chicken (DARK MEAT)
|3
|Tbsp
|Nuoc Cham
|3
|each
|Shallots (minced)
|3
|cloves
|Garlic (minced)
|2
|tsp
|Lemongrass puree
|2
|Tbsp
|Cilantro (chiffonade)
|1
|Tbsp
|Mint (chiffonade)
|1
|Tbsp
|Basil (chiffonade) preferably Asian or Thai basil
|5
|tsp
|Corn starch
|1
|tsp
|Kosher salt
|1
|tsp
|Ground black pepper
|2
|C
|sugar
|Step
|Preparation
|1
|Mix the chicken with the salt and pepper until sticky
|2
|Add the garlic, lemongrass, and herbs and mix again until evenly distributed
|3
|Add the corn starch and mix to evenly distribute
|4
|Add the nuoc cham and mix to evenly distribute the liquids
|5
|Press plastic wrap on the surface & put mixture in cooler (1 hr or up to overnight)
|6
|Using a 1/4 C measure, portion meatballs & roll into cylinders 1″wide & 3″ long
|7
|Put the sugar in a shallow baking pan and roll the meatballs in sugar
|8
|Place parchment on a sheet tray, spread out the meatballs and bake them at
|400 degrees in the oven until 160 internal temperature (approx. 17 minutes)
|9
|Pull the sheet tray to the range top to cool down while assembling lettuce wraps