RECIPES: NOCO’s Vietnamese Meatballs

Recipe courtesy of NOCO Restaurant, Bloomington.

Vietnamese Meatballs
Special Notes: These can be cooked ahead of time and reheated on the grill or on a pan in the oven.
Yield 10 meatballs
Portion Size 1/4 C
Amount Qty Of Me. Ingredient
1 # Ground chicken (DARK MEAT)
3 Tbsp Nuoc Cham
3 each Shallots (minced)
3 cloves Garlic (minced)
2 tsp Lemongrass puree
2 Tbsp Cilantro (chiffonade)
1 Tbsp Mint (chiffonade)
1 Tbsp Basil (chiffonade) preferably Asian or Thai basil
5 tsp Corn starch
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 tsp Ground black pepper
2 C sugar
Step Preparation
1 Mix the chicken with the salt and pepper until sticky
2 Add the garlic, lemongrass, and herbs and mix again until evenly distributed
3 Add the corn starch and mix to evenly distribute
4 Add the nuoc cham and mix to evenly distribute the liquids
5 Press plastic wrap on the surface & put mixture in cooler (1 hr or up to overnight)
6 Using a 1/4 C measure, portion meatballs & roll into cylinders 1″wide & 3″ long
7 Put the sugar in a shallow baking pan and roll the meatballs in sugar
8 Place parchment on a sheet tray, spread out the meatballs and bake them at
400 degrees in the oven until 160 internal temperature (approx. 17 minutes)
9 Pull the sheet tray to the range top to cool down while assembling lettuce wraps