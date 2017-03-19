RECIPES: NOCO’s Vietnamese Meatballs

Vietnamese Meatballs

Special Notes: These can be cooked ahead of time and reheated on the grill or on a pan in the oven.

Yield 10 meatballs

Portion Size 1/4 C

Amount Qty Of Me. Ingredient

1 # Ground chicken (DARK MEAT)

3 Tbsp Nuoc Cham

3 each Shallots (minced)

3 cloves Garlic (minced)

2 tsp Lemongrass puree

2 Tbsp Cilantro (chiffonade)

1 Tbsp Mint (chiffonade)

1 Tbsp Basil (chiffonade) preferably Asian or Thai basil

5 tsp Corn starch

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp Ground black pepper

2 C sugar

Step Preparation

1 Mix the chicken with the salt and pepper until sticky

2 Add the garlic, lemongrass, and herbs and mix again until evenly distributed

3 Add the corn starch and mix to evenly distribute

4 Add the nuoc cham and mix to evenly distribute the liquids

5 Press plastic wrap on the surface & put mixture in cooler (1 hr or up to overnight)

6 Using a 1/4 C measure, portion meatballs & roll into cylinders 1″wide & 3″ long

7 Put the sugar in a shallow baking pan and roll the meatballs in sugar

8 Place parchment on a sheet tray, spread out the meatballs and bake them at

400 degrees in the oven until 160 internal temperature (approx. 17 minutes)