Sen. Joe Donnelly answers questions at town hall in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Senator Joe Donnelly held a town hall at Emens Auditorium in Muncie Sunday to update Hoosiers on his work and answer their questions.

The event started at 1:30 p.m. and lasted until around 2:30 p.m. Doors opened at 12:30 p.m. and seating was on a first-come, first-served basis. It was free and open to the public.

Participants were asked to refrain from bringing large signs or banners that would obstruct the view of other attendees.

“I’m the hired help, and whether I’m traveling across the state, visiting businesses, or meeting with folks in various forums, I value every opportunity to hear from Hoosiers and answer their questions,” said Donnelly.

You can watch a video of the full event below: