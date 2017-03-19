WATCH LIVE: Sen. Joe Donnelly answers questions at town hall in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Senator Joe Donnelly will hold a town hall at Emens Auditorium in Muncie Sunday afternoon to update Hoosiers on his work and answer their questions.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to last until 2:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Participants are asked to refrain from bringing large signs or banners that would obstruct the view of other attendees.

“I’m the hired help, and whether I’m traveling across the state, visiting businesses, or meeting with folks in various forums, I value every opportunity to hear from Hoosiers and answer their questions,” said Donnelly in a press release.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The auditorium is located at 1800 W Riverside Avenue.

Parking is available to the general public in the Emens Garage and additionally in the McKinley Avenue Garage and the Student Center Garage. There is also street parking available on West Riverside Avenue, west of North McKinley Avenue.