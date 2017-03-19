× Showers and thunderstorms arrive as we usher in spring on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a beautiful day with sunshine this afternoon and temperatures up near 50 degrees. Tonight we’ll build in the clouds as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. We’ll have a slight chance of rain overnight with south, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Spring officially arrives on Monday as the spring equinox is at 6:28 a.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around central Indiana in the morning and afternoon so it’s a good idea to have an umbrella with you. Some thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and small hail. Rainfall amounts of up to 0.30 inches are possible.





We’ll have a wind shift to the south, southwest through the day as temperatures go up to the low 60s.

A cold front will move through the area Monday night and temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday with some rain around. It’s possible as colder air filters in Tuesday night, we see a brief rain/snow mix before the moisture clears out.

Wednesday looks to be the coldest of the next seven days as strong high pressure builds in. It will also be the sunniest with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Additional rain and storm chances will arrive at the end of next week as a warm front and cold front move through in association with a strong low-pressure system. Friday and Saturday look to be windy. Friday temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees with a chance of rain and storms Friday night into Saturday. –Danielle Dozier