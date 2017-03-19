× Solar park planned for nearly 30 acres in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. – Nearly 30 acres of land in Madison County has been declared an economic development revitalization area for a planned 8.2-megawatt solar park.

The (Anderson) Herald-Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2mUqELC ) that a resolution was approved by the Madison County Council. The facility will be located in Anderson and Madison County.

The newspaper reports that the Indiana Municipal Power Agency plans to invest up to $12 million for the installation of 30,000 solar panels. The electricity produced would be the equivalent of what’s needed to power 1,200 homes.

Indiana Municipal Power Agency senior vice president of generation Jack Alvey says the solar park would take about four months to build.

The utility wants a 10-year tax abatement for the project from the county.

Alvey says the utility has 13 solar parks in operation.

