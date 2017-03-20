× 9-year-old girl dies after crash near Batesville

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a nine-year-old girl died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight on I-74 in Franklin County, about two miles west of the Batesville exit.

Investigators say Scott Borgmann of Cedar Grove was traveling eastbound in a 2013 Kia Soul when he lost control of his car and left the side of the roadway.

The vehicle hit a tree and drove through a fence before rolling several times.

A 9-year-old girl in the car was transported to Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville where she later died. Borgmann was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.