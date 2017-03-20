× UPDATE: Body found in Howard County field identified as 31-year-old Kokomo man

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Howard County field Sunday night.

A homeowner found the body while working around 7:24 p.m. at 1200 East and 400 South.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the man’s death. At this time, it’s not clear how he got in the field, but he was dead long before emergency crews arrived.

On March 21, officials identified the man as Chad William Broo, 31, of Kokomo. The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of a toxicology report.

Family members filed a missing persons report on March 14 after not hearing from him for several days.

Foul play is not suspected, but investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Broo over the past week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Section at (765) 456-2031 ext: 247.

Editor’s note: Broo’s driver’s license photo was supplied by the Howard County Sheriff’s office. Family members or friends may submit another photo to use by emailing our web department.