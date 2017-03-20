× Boone County Sheriff to provide update after women found injured in Zionsville barn

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s office will hold a press conference around 3 p.m. to provide an update after two women were found seriously injured in a rural Zionsville barn on Friday.

Police say around 6 p.m. Friday, 76-year-old Helen Irene Fix and her 41-year-old caretaker were found in a barn on Fix’s property by another caretaker. Both women were alive, but critically injured. Later Friday night, Fix was released from the hospital. The injured caretaker was listed in stable condition.

Fix’s property falls in a very rural part of Zionsville, in the 1500 block of US 421 South. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department to investigate the incident. Authorities are calling it a criminal act.

Authorities have been called to the property eight separate times since 2014. Most recently, police were called out twice on March 6, 2017 for reports of intimidation and domestic standby. In a domestic standby case, Nielsen says law enforcement acts as a peace keeper to make sure a domestic incident doesn’t escalate.

No arrests have been made at this time. The press conference will be live streamed here.