× Colts welcome tight end Brandon Williams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their lack of depth at tight end by signing Brandon Williams.

Originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2013, Williams has appeared in 45 games with the Panthers, Miami and Seattle. He has just one career start and six receptions.

Williams joins a tight end corps that includes Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope, and is without Dwayne Allen, who was traded to New England. The Colts signed Doyle to a three-year, $18.9 million contract and tendered Swoope as an exclusive rights free agent.