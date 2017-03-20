× Delaware County has highest child poverty statewide

MUNCIE, Ind. — A new report shows that Delaware County is the Indiana county with the highest percentage of children living in poverty.

The Kids Count in Indiana 2017 Data Book shows that 31.2 percent of children up to age 17 were living in poverty in the central Indiana county. The report cites 2015 statistics that show the county is higher than Indiana’s average of 20.4 percent and the national average of 20.7 percent.

Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler tells The Star Press that it is a “disturbing” statistic.

Hamilton County reported the lowest percentage of children living in poverty at 5.2 percent.