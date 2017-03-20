Devices to help people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, so we are highlighting some of the technology people can use to improve their lives. We know people with disabilities face obstacles of all types. However, technology is helping many people overcome these obstacles. Wade Wingler and Brian Norton of Easterseals Crossroads stopped by the Fox59 studios to show us the devices that are making some people's lives easier.

All of these devices can be checked out for 30 at the Easterseals Crossroads exchange program. Just visit their website to learn more.