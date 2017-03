× First day of Spring brings rain and storms, warmth too!

(MONDAY: 6:00AM) Heavy rain and storms remain well north of Indianapolis at this hour! Eventually, a push south will bring chances of storms here locally between 7:30-8:30am. These storms have a history of producing larger hail and gusty winds, along with lightning. The severe threat remains low and these showers and storms will come in a couple of waves. There should be plenty of time in between too dry a bit and warm up.