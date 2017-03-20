Greenwood neighbors question proposed ice rink complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Not everyone in Greenwood is excited about a potential ice complex at a city park.

Indy Fuel’s owners are proposing a $20 million investment to build a multi-rink facility on the city’s south side.

Tonight, people for and against the iceplex crowded into the city county council meeting.

The entry to Freedom Park is off Stop 18 Road, right next to the middle school.

“I’m not opposed to the hockey rink itself,” said Kathy Haab. “I’m opposed to the location.”

Haab and some of her neighbors, who live next to Freedom Park, have several issues with the multi-million dollar ice complex. They’re worried about noise and light pollution from the four-rink facility, plus concerns over potential property value devaluations.

One of their biggest concerns is their neighborhood will turn into a traffic nightmare.

If the proposed ice complex goes in, she believes navigating her neighborhood will become nearly impossible.

“The roads are two lane,” said Haab. “They’re not built to handle the kind of traffic that they’re proposing.”

Supporters of the iceplex stated they understood the opponents’ individual concerns, but felt building the facility was best for the greater good.

“It’s just a good plan because it would give people an alternate if they don’t really want to play football or baseball they could play football,” said youth hockey player Charlie Pottgen.

Right now, Pottgen has to drive nearly an hour in order to play year-round hockey.

He believes a multi-rink facility would be a game changer

“It would help a lot more hockey teams come down and play because more games could go on and more tournaments,” said Pottgen.

Kathy agrees an iceplex could be good for the community.

She just believes it should be closer to hotels and shopping centers… and shouldn’t loan taxpayer-funded land to a for profit business.

“Why as a taxpayer and I supplementing this commercial industry?” asked Haab. “I don’t mind doing the tax breaks and incentives for businesses to come here, but I don’t think this is the kind of business that’s going to generate the kind of income.”

The council president limited how much time each side got to speak, so he’s encouraging everyone to email him with comments.