GREENBELT, Md. -- Spring is officially here.

During the Spring Equinox, the sun passes directly over the Earth's equator.. giving the entire planet equal hours of day and night.

Scientists are also looking forward to a total solar eclipse coming up.

NASA scientist, Nicki Viall-Kepko joined us live from the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland with the details on both events.