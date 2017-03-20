WATCH LIVE: Comey testifies before House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference, wiretapping allegations
Authorities serve search warrant in connection with Delphi murder case

Spring break in Bloomington

March 20, 2017

Looking for a closer- to- home spring break?  Bloomington has a lot of fun things to do, including a mac & cheese festival and a hands-on science museum for kids.