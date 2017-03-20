× Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys recovered in Mexico by FBI

Tom Brady’s missing jerseys from Super Bowl LI and XLIX have been found, the NFL said Monday.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” an NFL statement said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that they recovered both jerseys after detectives traced them to Mexico with the help of FBI and Mexican authorities.

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

In the locker room following the New England Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after he said he had put it in his bag. The estimated value of the jersey is $500,000, according to a police report released in February by the Houston Police Department.

Apparently, the jersey Brady wore in 2015 to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX had also been stolen.

No other details were released about the recovery of the jerseys at this time. The NFL referred additional questions to the FBI, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time, the most all time, in his victory over the Falcons.

