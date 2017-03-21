× 2 people shot while sitting on near northeast side porch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning on the near northeast side.

IMPD said one of the victims was hit in the rear while the other was shot in the hand while they were sitting on the porch. Both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Olney Street.

Aggravated assault detectives were called to investigate.

Police also responded to a crash nearby in the 2300 block of Stuart Street around the same time. Police were investigating whether the crash was related to the shooting.