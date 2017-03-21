$400,000 worth of pills, marijuana products discovered during Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – An estimated $400,000 worth of illegal drugs was found in semi during a traffic stop in Putnam County Monday.

The discovery led to the arrest of the driver, 24-year-old Christian Calmus of Arizona, and the passenger, 34-year-old Sergo Guyumjian of New York.

Around 1:46 p.m., a state trooper pulled the men over on eastbound I-70 near the 41 mile marker for a routine compliance inspection. During a conversation with Calmus and Guyumjian, the trooper reportedly developed probable cause for a vehicle search and requested additional officers.

During a search of the cab, troopers found 609 marijuana edibles, 1,497 marijuana smoking devices, 456 ounces of marijuana syrup, seven pounds of marijuana, 400 controlled substance pills and 20 fentanyl transdermal patches.

Both men were booked into the Putnam County Jail on felony charges of dealing marijuana over 10 pounds and possession of narcotic drugs.

The tractor-trailer, which was also loaded with sea food, was headed to New York from California.