× A foggy, milder start this morning; colder air arrives tonight

Patchy fog and milder temperatures will greet you out-the-door this Tuesday morning. Visibility is low and will be limited in spots, primarily north and east of Indianapolis until 9 a.m. Fog will begin to lift around late morning and some peeks of sunshine will brighten the afternoon, as highs reach the middle 50s. Overall, a fairly tranquil day ahead!

This evening, a cold front will drop through and produce a few limited showers between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Colder air rushes in tonight and for your Wednesday, marking the coldest of the week. We’ll have a nice recovery, though, by Friday!