× Colder tonight and Wednesday with a warming trend into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s a quieter day than Monday when we had storms across the area. Today we’ve had some sun with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. High pressure will build in through Wednesday and it will be one of the coldest days of the week.

This afternoon there will be a slight chance of rain, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky is expected. We’ll then decrease the clouds overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s. Protect your sensitive vegetation as a hard freeze is possible.

Wednesday’s highs will reach the mid-40s with sunshine and breezy east, northeast winds.

We’ll build in more clouds Thursday and Friday with slight chances of rain in the evenings. It will warm from the mid-50s Thursday to the low 70s by Friday!

The weekend looks to bring showers and possible thunderstorms as a series of low pressure systems move through. Highs will be in the 60s. –Danielle Dozier