× Colts expected to sign Ravens free agent wide receiver Kamar Aiken

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are expected to continue their offseason roster makeover by adding Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Aiken is expected to sign with the team. Aiken visited with the Colts last week and met with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Former #Ravens WR Kamar Aiken is expected to sign with the #Colts, source said. A forgotten man in Baltimore with a new home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2017

Aiken had a breakout season in 2015, when he caught 75 passes for 944 yards and five touchdowns—all team highs that year. Last season, he caught only 29 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown.

Aiken, who played college football at the University of Central Florida, originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as a restricted free agent in 2011. He spent time with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots before earning a roster spot in Baltimore.

A young receiver with good size (6’2″, 215 pounds), Aiken will add depth to a receiving corps that currently includes T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett.