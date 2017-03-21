Colts invite you to their Cheerleaders Audition Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – For the fifth consecutive year, the Indianapolis Colts will host their Cheerleaders Audition Final Showcase, presented by Tyler Mason Salon and Spa, at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis to select the 2017 Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders. The showcase, which is open to the public, will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. The Showcase will be hosted by IndyCar driver and Dancing with the Stars Runner-Up, James Hinchcliffe. Beginning today, tickets are available online and can be purchased by visiting www.colts.com/showcase. Ticket prices start at $10 and include several seating options, including a VIP package. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as prices will increase at midnight on March 20.

The showcase will feature approximately 50 finalists from the 2017 Colts Cheerleaders Auditions, which begin March 19. A panel of judges, including local celebrities and Colts representatives, will help select the final 2017 Colts Cheerleaders squad during the showcase. Throughout the afternoon, the finalists will perform group and solo dance routines before the final squad is selected. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.

The 2017 Colts Cheerleaders Auditions are sponsored in part by Curtain Call Dance Studio.

Sunday, March 26, 2017

2 p.m. – Doors Open

3 p.m. – Showcase Begins

Hilbert Circle Theatre

45 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN. 46204

Tickets available online at www.colts.com/showcase.