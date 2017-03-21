IFD crews battle 3 house fires just an hour apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A series of overnight fires kept the Indianapolis Fire Department busy.

The department handled three different fires Tuesday morning. Two of the fires were close in proximity, but IFD doesn’t think they’re connected.

The first was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Tuxedo Street on the east side. At first, investigators thought the house was empty, but they later discovered that it was under renovation. The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.

IFD said the home didn’t have any working smoke alarms. One firefighter went to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a shoulder injury.

About ten minutes later, crews were called a fire in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street. The location is about a half-mile from the other fire. IFD said the structure was a double residence with no working smoke alarms.

Neighbors told IFD that squatters may have been inside that home. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

The third fire was reported around 3:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Johnson Road on the northeast side. IFD said that fire originated in a garage and was responsible for an estimated $60,000 in damage, including significant smoke damage to the attached home.

Two adults and an 11-year-old child woke up to smoke alarms and escaped injury. IFD said two cats died in the fire.

All three fires remain under investigation.