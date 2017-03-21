Kokomo residents still recovering after August tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Dozens of Kokomo residents are still picking up the pieces after tornadoes ripped through their community in August.

This week is National Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The residents of Kokomo know all too well about both preparing and cleaning up.

Even 7 months after the damaging tornadoes, Amanda Burkett's home has a lot that needs to be repaired.

"Both garages were destroyed, the windows busted, siding torn off, the fence was gone, the pool was messed up, the car," she said.

Many other homes throughout her neighborhood are left with tarps covering the roofs and siding still missing. While the process has been lengthy, this community knows they can handle just about anything.

"This town is really resilient. This town has proven three times in the last 5 years that we will help each other out, so we hope and pray it doesn't happen again, but we’re not afraid," said neighbor Kevin Sprinkles.

While they prepare for another year of potentially dangerous weather, they know they have each other's support and strength in the face of destruction.

"Everybody’s been looking out for one another," Burkett said.

For safety tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, click here.