Local mother warns parents to get crucial screening to detect rare disease linked to breastfeeding

It's a rare disease that impacts infants. It's called galactosemia. Breast milk or cows milk can be deadly for children with this condition. Alyssa Tagua and her husband have two daughters with the hereditary disease. After a few days of breastfeeding her baby stopped eating.Her first born daughter Brooklyn had galactosemia. It's a genetic disorder in which the body lacks an enzyme that focuses on how the body breaks down dairy products.

"As soon as milk is introduced into their diet which is the source of galactose so whether it be human milk, whether it be cows milk that rapidly increases the galactose level in their blood because they don't have the enzyme to break it down," Community Health Network Pediatrician, Dr. Israa Khan said.

Both of the family's daughters have the hereditary disease. Six month old Ava has a more severe case.

"If you were to give her a candy bar and she ate it she would be dead within 3 days. Because her body cannot process any of it whatsoever," mom Alyssa said.

Symptoms include liver failure and developmental delays. If it's not caught within the first two weeks of life it could be deadly. A newborn screening is the first line of defense to catch galactosemia.

"I thought it was just a useless screening it was just another test they wanted to do...Prick her and hurt her and had I not gotten it she would not be here," Alyssa said.

It's a life long illness that involves a strict dairy free diet. And for Alyssa it meant doing away with her goal to exclusively breast feed.

"Every time we encourage breast milk which definitely we say is the best we forget at times that there are conditions there are certain babies who are born with a condition where it just cannot be done," Dr. Khan said.

Now that she's armed with knowledge the new born screening provided Alyssa wants other parents to be aware.

"So don't make assumptions that it's nothing. If your motherly instinct is kicking in do something and take action before it is too late," Alyssa said.

This disease is very rare. It impacts about 1 in every 60,000 newborns. Those new born screenings are offered as soon as the child is born. Most babies with the disease are moved to a soy based formula.