× Marsh announces closure of south side store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A second Marsh store will close its doors in Indianapolis soon.

The company’s south side store at 8031 Madison Ave. will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The news comes a day after Marsh confirmed to FOX59 that its store at Indianapolis’ Nora Plaza would shut down at 5 p.m. on April 8. The north side store is located at 1440 E. 86th St.

A spokesperson for the company said the Nora store is closing “due to weak performance.”

Marsh is headquartered in Indiana. The company operates 72 Marsh Supermarkets and O’Malia Food Markets in Indiana and Ohio, with 38 Indiana pharmacy locations, according to its website.