Noblesville police searching for bank robbery suspect

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police are searching for man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Noblesville.

The robbery occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2017 at the Chase Bank on Tegler Drive.

No other details about the crime were released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-TIPS. Tips will be considered anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.